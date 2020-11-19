Coral L. Petersen was born in Honey Creek, IA on November 2nd, 1924 to the late William and Cora (Parish) Mackland. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, son Lonnie, daughter Jeannette Bell and husband Charles Bell, son-in-law Jerry Woods, great granddaughter Jennifer Jensen and sisters Helen Taylor and Doris Foster. Coral is survived by son Gary (Judy) of Anamosa, Iowa, daughters Paula Woods and Patti (Michael) Rief all of Council Bluffs; sister Evelyn Foster of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brother Myron Mackland of Fayeville, North Carolina. 9 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Coral worked as a Buyer and Manager of the John Beno Co for 30 years; she worked at All Appliance of Omaha NE, the Volunteer Bureau of Council Bluffs and Risen Son Christian Village. Coral had been active as a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Mercy Hospital for several years. She also volunteered at Lewis Central Elementary School and with the Senior Volunteer Program. Coral was a member of First Christian Church, Past Governor of Quota; Past President of Business Professional Women; Past Worthy Matron Council Bluffs Chapter #441 Order of Eastern Star and Dual member of Harmony #25 order of Eastern Star; member International Grand Representative of Order of Eastern Star; Past High Priestess of Harmony 327 Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem; Member of Satra Temple #59 Daughter of Nile. She was Chairman of the Bereavement Committee for over 24 years at First Christian Church and treasurer of the Sunday School for 22 years. Private family services will be held due to the Covid pandemic.