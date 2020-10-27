Craig Martin Forsythe of Carter Lake, Iowa passed away at the age of 63 from lung cancer on October 22, 2020. Forsythe was a retired United States Postal Worker, avid card player, and there was not a crossword puzzle he couldn't solve. He had an acute mind for dates and times. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching political commentaries and historical documentaries. Fox News was his favorite. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell O. Forsythe and brother, Russell O. Forsythe Jr. He is survived by moth-er, Lora J. Forsythe of Carter Lake, sisters, Linda (Dolly) M. Walton (Dave) of Omaha and Diane I. Van Houten (Dan) of Council Bluffs; he is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Please send any condolences to: Lora Forsythe at 27 Cooper Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.