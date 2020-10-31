Menu
Curtis George Warneke Born June 3, 1929, passed away October 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva; brother, Kermit. Survived by son, Mark (Janet) Warneke; daughter, Lea Warneke; special friend, Laura Weiss. Services Tuesday 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the CutlerO'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Tuesday 2:00 p.m. at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, Ia. Memorials to Shriners Hospital C/O Tangier Shrine, 2823 S. 84 St., Omaha, NE 68124.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
3
Interment
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
