Dallas James Sanders
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Dallas James Sanders was born on June 15, 1945 to Merle (Bailey) and Herman Sanders at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dallas graduated from AvoHa High School in May of 1962. On October 3, 1964 he entered into marriage with JoLeen Ploen and they had two daughters; Jill and Jodi. Dallas loved watching his grandsons play baseball, classic cars, Budweiser and was a big fan of the LA Dodgers. He passed away in the early hours of September 5, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Valerie and Tim; son-in-law, Jay; brother-in-law, Eldon; nephews, David and Derek. He is survived by daughters, Jill (Darin) Shriver of Persia, IA and Jodi (Bob) Dollen of Minden, IA; sister, Julie Griebel; grandchildren, Alex (Alyssa) Shriver of Crescent, IA, Eric (Cydney) Shriver of Harlan, IA and Riley (Bethany) Dollen of Council Bluffs, IA, Alex Wagner of Omaha, NE, Nick Wagner of Omaha, NE, Addy Wagner of Gretna, NE; great grandson, Archer James Shriver; nieces, nephews, family and friends. No services will be held per Dallas' request. Memorials may be directed to Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs, IA.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
