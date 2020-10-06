Daniel E. Driscoll, Sr., age 99, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 4, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Dan was born Novem ber 14, 1920, in Nebraska City, Nebraska to the late Charles and Elsie (Butterbaugh) Driscoll. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Dan married Mary Scarpello on June 4, 1955 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with four sons, Daniel E., Michael J., Steven L. and Frederick J. Dan was an auto parts man for Sample-Hart Ford, Atchley Ford, Whitaker Ford and McMullen Ford for many years retiring in 1985. He was a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish, American Legion Post #2 and International Order of Foresters. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary and brothers, Fred, Wilbur and Jack. Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Driscoll; sons, Daniel E. Driscoll, Jr., Michael J. Driscoll, Steven L. Driscoll, Frederick J. (Julie) Driscoll all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward (Katherine) Driscoll, Robert Driscoll, James (Cindy) Driscoll, Darrell (Sue) Driscoll; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family on Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 6, 2020.