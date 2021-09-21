Daniel L. Wick, age 71 of Pacific Junction passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home. Daniel was born on April 12, 1950 in Omaha, NE. to Richard and Dorothy (Bunten) Wick. Dan worked as a Truck Driver for Rays Transfer retiring in 2012. Dan was a member of the Harley Davidson Owners Group and ABATE, A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy in 2011; Brother, Thomas Wick in 1993. Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Suzanne Wick of Pacific Junction; stepchildren, Bridgit and Charles III Lyon of Kansas City, MO; Bryan and Kayla Sauer of Blue Springs, MO; Robert Cabello of Omaha, NE.; 5 step grandchildren; father, Richard Wick of Council Bluffs; 2 sisters, Barbara Hunter of Council Bluffs; Debbie and Gary George of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service. Burial in Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.