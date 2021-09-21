Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Wick
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Daniel L. Wick, age 71 of Pacific Junction passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home. Daniel was born on April 12, 1950 in Omaha, NE. to Richard and Dorothy (Bunten) Wick. Dan worked as a Truck Driver for Rays Transfer retiring in 2012. Dan was a member of the Harley Davidson Owners Group and ABATE, A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy in 2011; Brother, Thomas Wick in 1993. Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Suzanne Wick of Pacific Junction; stepchildren, Bridgit and Charles III Lyon of Kansas City, MO; Bryan and Kayla Sauer of Blue Springs, MO; Robert Cabello of Omaha, NE.; 5 step grandchildren; father, Richard Wick of Council Bluffs; 2 sisters, Barbara Hunter of Council Bluffs; Debbie and Gary George of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Service on Thursday at 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation with family one hour prior to the service. Burial in Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Suzzi...so sorry for your loss..i just read it..i was out of town for last 2 weeks of sept and in hospital from oct2 to today...i wish i vould of attended the service....hope your doing okay but i know how hard it is loosing a mate and a child... Best wishes and may Gods grace show you thru these tough time...
Donald Shamblen
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results