Danyal Robert Ozaydin, age 66, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away at his home on December 17, 2021, from a heart attack. Dan was born in Omaha, NE., on December 20, 1955, to Dr. Ismail M. and Roberta (Gross) Ozaydin. He was a proud, life-long community member of Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. After managing Sports Treds and driving the Council Bluffs Public Library Bookmobile, he worked at Peoples Natural Gas for over twenty years. He then joined Heartland Properties, where he had been a realtor since 2008. Throughout life, he was active in volleyball, softball, and basketball leagues, and shared his passion for golf with many. For the past fifteen years, Dan was a loving and devoted partner to Deb Bass. His grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa O, were the pride and joy of his later life. Dan never met a stranger, thanks to his well-known stories, "jokes" and thoughtful acts that befriended him to many. His memorable voice and playful spirit filled the room. Dan is preceded in death by his father Ismail M. Ozaydin, MD, in 1967, and mother Roberta Ozaydin in October 2021. Survivors include partner Deb Bass, of Council Bluffs and her daughters Suzy (Cody Forristall), Tricia (Todd Fredericks), Joni (Jessie Booth); grandchildren Lily Booth, Lucy Booth and Lincoln Forristall; brother Steve (Diane Fackler) Ozaydin, of Council Bluffs; sisters Jalle Metheny, of NE., and Julie (Lisa Gordon) Ozaydin, of Bolton, MA.; nephew Henry I. Gordon-Ozaydin and his many, many dear friends. Visitation on Wednesday, December 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, December 23 at 1 p.m. Both will be held at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Friends and family are invited to The Gathering Room at McCoy's after the service on December 23. The family urges the use of masks at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dan & Dr. I. M. Ozaydin Scholarship Fund, the Midlands Humane Society or Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.