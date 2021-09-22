Daralene J. Smith, age 95, passed away September 20, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on November 13, 1925, to the late Charles and Ellanora (Dettmann) Mendenhall. Dalalene graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1943. After graduation, she worked for Howard Manufacturing Company. She later worked for the Council Bluffs Community School district. Daralene was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; brother, Larry Mendenhall; foster grandson, Mike Blum. Daralene is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Glenda Smith, Jeff and Lorraine Smith; grandchildren, Brandy Reinhardt (Tony), Sarah Dean (Kyle), Samantha Showalter (Tracy), Stephanie Townsend (Derek), Sadie Snyder (Ben), Charles Smith (Krista); great grandchildren, Thomas, Kaitlyn, Collins, Carver, Cohen, Vivian, Roman, Scarlett and Victor; special nieces, Carolyn Callaghan and Kallie Mendenhall; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials in her honor.