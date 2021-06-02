Darlene M. Dahl age 94, passed away May 29, 2021 at Risen Son. Darlene was born in Portsmouth, Iowa on April 10, 1927 to the late Walter and Olive (McCoy) Pitt and her working career was spent at Blue Star Foods, Pendleton Mills and McKesson's. Darlene married Wayne Dahl in 1960, and were together until his passing in 2008. She is also preceded by her grandson Darren Daeges, great-grandson Joel, sisters Lucille Arp and Shirley Jones. Darlene is survived by son Pat (Anna) Daeges of Missouri, granddaughters Dorene (Jeff) Driver, Council Bluffs, Darla (Dan) Easton, Carson, IA; 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, sister Maxine Reid, Council Bluffs. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Parl Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held. All family to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Office on Friday for graveside.