Darlene Rae Rowe, age 94, passed away September 30, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Darlene was born July 7, 1927, in Council Bluffs, and was an only child to Ray and Minnie Jensen. Ray and Minnie were the founders of the Mile-a-Way Dance Hall, which earned its name being exactly one mile outside of the city limits of Council Bluffs. Darlene fell in love with dancing at a very young age and carried that love through all her years. Having the Mile-a-Way as her own personal venue made her astounding to watch! She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, and just a few short years later fell in love with and married Robert G. Rowe on June 6, 1947. Darlene worked at Beno's Department Store, Joe Smith & Company and later retired from Boy Scout Headquarters in Omaha after 16 years. Darlene was a stock car and NASCAR racing lover, and cheered on her Iowa Hawkeyes until the very end. She was also an avid animal lover a trait eventually accepted by her husband and passed down to all her children and grandchildren. Bob and Darlene celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, just before Bob's passing on February 1, 1998. Darlene and her late husband, Bob were long time members of the Peace Church of the Brethren and loved the family and fellowship they gained there over the years. Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Rowe; parents, Ray and Minnie Jensen, all of Council Bluffs. She leaves behind three loving children, Randy Rowe, Robin Bolte, and Kristy (Mike) Hassay; five granddaughter's, Melinda (Dale) Brink, Bonnie (Ian) Stewart, Royce (Andrew) Morse, Erin (Justin) Moore, and Bobbi-Jo Hassay (Tim) Albright; nine great-grandchildren: Jude Brink, Fynn Brink, Tobi Stewart, Stevie Stewart, Charlie Leibhart, Brooklyn Leibhart, Daisy Leibhart, Andy Morse, and Blakeley Hassay. Darlene also leaves behind 6 grand kitties; 14 great-grand kitties; 1 grand dog; 1 great-grand dog. Visitation Monday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with Rev. William Caughey, officiant. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street. Memorials suggested to SOLAS (Support Our Local Animal Shelter) at solaspetadoption.org
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 2, 2021.