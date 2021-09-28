David W. Bintz, age 68, of Hancock, Iowa passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs. A 3 p.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, Iowa. Survivors include his brothers Jeffrey (Jody) Bintz of Council Bluffs, IA; John (Susan) Bintz of Bloomfield, NM; nephew Joshua (Christy) Bintz of Treynor, IA; great nieces Olivia and Haley Bintz of Treynor, IA. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.