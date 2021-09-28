Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Bintz
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
David W. Bintz, age 68, of Hancock, Iowa passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs. A 3 p.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, Iowa. Survivors include his brothers Jeffrey (Jody) Bintz of Council Bluffs, IA; John (Susan) Bintz of Bloomfield, NM; nephew Joshua (Christy) Bintz of Treynor, IA; great nieces Olivia and Haley Bintz of Treynor, IA. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Minden Cemetery
31886 Lincoln Street, Minden, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.