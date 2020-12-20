David Roy Cumberledge of Carter Lake, Iowa, passed at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 17, 2020. David was born on August 27, 1943. He was raised in Brave, Pa., along with his parents, brother, and sister. On his family's land, there was a big red barn which was one of his favorite stops on his many visits back home. At the age of 19, David followed his heart, which brought him across the country and to the love of his life Rosalie, whom he married on January 19, 1963, and started their family of 8 in Minersville, Utah. After teaching auto mechanics at a local college, he became the town's police officer, and later a restaurant owner, and then finally getting the 'dream job' of working for Union Pacific Railroad, which then began his family's journey across the US. Shortly after arriving in Omaha, Neb., his railroad career came to an end, and Dave opened his own towing company with his new business partner Godzilla, the largest wrecker in the Midwest. His resilient work ethic and creativity allowed him to evolve his business into Battery Discount Shop, and D & R Auto. D & R has grown from a small father and son's business to a successful multi-location operation. Dave worked alongside his family for over 45 years every day, including the day he passed on. He was always the first one at work and the last to leave. His boys will carry on the lessons he taught them and the business he started. Through his success in business, Dave had allowed himself to travel to all 50 states, at least 20 countries, as well as own many toys, such as his beloved motorhome. His proudest accomplishment though was his family: his wife Rose of 57 years; and his 6 children, 19 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren: David Jr, and Lisa Cumberledge, their children Jake, Lindsey (Eli), Nick, and Rianna and grandchildren Lena, Josie, and Averiella; Stacey and Mike Mecseji, their children LaTisha (Steve), and Michael (Jenna), and grandchildren Jayden and Maddy; Daniel and Deanne Cumberledge, and their children Kelli, Makenzie, Colton, and Chase; Tiffany and Scott Anderson, and their children Gage and Ashley; Ronald Cumberledge and Lesa Schewe, and their children Courtney and Cory; and Melissa and Al Zweerink, and their children Calin, Elliott, Avery, Zane, and Xavier. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Elliott and Frieda; and his brother, Donnie Cumberledge. He is survived by his wife Rosalie of 57 years; their loving family; and his sister, Sue (Jerry) Smith, and their children Jerry Lee and Susan. Visitation will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1221 N. 16th Street in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, December 22, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be at the Carter Lake Presbyterian Church on 3030 N. 9th St in Carter Lake on Wednesday, December 23, at 10 a.m.. The burial service will follow at Garner Township Cemetery, Council Bluffs.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 20, 2020.