David Hanson
Abraham Lincoln High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
David R. Hanson, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 14, 2021, from natural causes. David was born November 24, 1957, in Council Bluffs, to Roger and Lea (Lewis) Hanson. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1976. Preceded in death by his father, Roger, in 1997; and infant brother, Michael. Survivors include his children, Christina, Dan, Shawn, Russ, Conner and Cheyenne; mother, Lea Hanson; sisters, June Morgan and Pat Macrander; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life gathering, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2021.
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
To know Dave means you can hear his laugh and see his smile. He was always making you smile, EVERY time you saw him. Dave will be missed by many
Steve Smith
Friend
December 19, 2021
I'm always remember Dave all the stories that he told and the people that he knew that I knew. He was great friend and coworker. I couldn't have asked for a better friend
James Rapp
Friend
December 16, 2021
