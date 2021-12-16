David R. Hanson, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 14, 2021, from natural causes. David was born November 24, 1957, in Council Bluffs, to Roger and Lea (Lewis) Hanson. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1976. Preceded in death by his father, Roger, in 1997; and infant brother, Michael. Survivors include his children, Christina, Dan, Shawn, Russ, Conner and Cheyenne; mother, Lea Hanson; sisters, June Morgan and Pat Macrander; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life gathering, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.