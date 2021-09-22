David E. McIntosh, age 54, passed away at The Florence Home on September 4, 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs IA, on April 2, 1967, to Harvey E. McIntosh and Joyce Oellerich. He is survived by his Daughter Destiny McIntosh, his Mother Joyce Oellerich (Carl), his sister JoAnn Higgins (Paul) and Nieces and Nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey E. McIntosh and his partner Teresa Hoop. Funeral service will be held Saturday October 9th at 2 p.m., at Calvary County Church 22429 Hwy 6 Council Bluffs. Calvary Country Church, 22429 Hwy 6, Council Bluffs 51503



Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.