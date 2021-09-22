Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David McIntosh
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
David E. McIntosh, age 54, passed away at The Florence Home on September 4, 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs IA, on April 2, 1967, to Harvey E. McIntosh and Joyce Oellerich. He is survived by his Daughter Destiny McIntosh, his Mother Joyce Oellerich (Carl), his sister JoAnn Higgins (Paul) and Nieces and Nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey E. McIntosh and his partner Teresa Hoop. Funeral service will be held Saturday October 9th at 2 p.m., at Calvary County Church 22429 Hwy 6 Council Bluffs. Calvary Country Church, 22429 Hwy 6, Council Bluffs 51503
Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary County Church
22429 Hwy 6 , Council Bluffs, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Hope u rest easy iggy gonna miss u my freind
Tony j Hemiller
October 4, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about David. He was a great friend back when we grew up. I seen him once in a while after I moved away. Really have wished we kept in touch but life happens. Again I am very sorry.
Todd Lawrence
Friend
September 24, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of David's passing. He was a nice classmate,may he rest in peace. Mannyxxxxxxx and prayers
Andrea kuniki
Friend
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results