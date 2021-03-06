David Alan Neighbors, age 65, Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by parents Lois Ann Redding and John Edward Neighbors. Dave is survived by his daughters Lisa and Kim (Jeremy), 3 sisters Dee Olson, Denise Neighbors and Dorinne Awe, his sweetheart Karen, Karen's daughters, Danielle (Lance) Norman, Rachel (Trent) Nystrom, Cassie and Alyssa Gilbert, 8 grandchildren, nephews Joshua Lamb, Mathew (Mindy) Olson, niece Melanie Mathis, and several great nephews and a great niece. Dave was an avid collector and seller of model cars and great friend to all he met. Dave's laughter, kind heart, and sense of humor will always be remembered. Visitation Sunday 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., all at funeral home. Services at 2:00pm will be livestreamed on cutleroneill's website under Dave's obituary page follow tribute wall.