David Neighbors
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
David Alan Neighbors, age 65, Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by parents Lois Ann Redding and John Edward Neighbors. Dave is survived by his daughters Lisa and Kim (Jeremy), 3 sisters Dee Olson, Denise Neighbors and Dorinne Awe, his sweetheart Karen, Karen's daughters, Danielle (Lance) Norman, Rachel (Trent) Nystrom, Cassie and Alyssa Gilbert, 8 grandchildren, nephews Joshua Lamb, Mathew (Mindy) Olson, niece Melanie Mathis, and several great nephews and a great niece. Dave was an avid collector and seller of model cars and great friend to all he met. Dave's laughter, kind heart, and sense of humor will always be remembered. Visitation Sunday 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., all at funeral home. Services at 2:00pm will be livestreamed on cutleroneill's website under Dave's obituary page follow tribute wall.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave is and was one of the best friends anyone could ever have, He was my childhood buddy, we spent many hours and even days racing HO cars and building model cars together, Dave ... you will be missed my friend. My heart goes out to his family.
Michael Carey
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dorrine and Josh my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Marcia Lamb
March 7, 2021
