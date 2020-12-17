Menu
David Seilstad
David Seilstad, 61, of Council Bluffs died unexpectedly on December 15, 2020. David was born in Park River, ND to Oris and Vivian Seilstad and grew up on a large farm in Fordville, ND. After graduating from Fordville High School, he went on to attend University of Minnesota at Crookston where he played collegiate football and basketball. He was also a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. David became a 4-H ambassador with the International Four-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) program in 1982 and taught agriculture to youth in Thailand for two years. He began working for Iowa State University Extension in West Pott. In 1987. He served the region as a youth field specialist for the next 29 years before he retired. In 1987, David met the love of his life Lorna "Lori" Kinney, and they married in 1990. They have three children: Parker, Caroline, and Emma. David was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Ella Seilstad and Stanley and Marion Infeld; his father, Oris Seilstad; and his in-laws, Lester and Lorna Kinney. He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Parker; and daughters, Caroline and Emma, all of Council Bluffs; his mother, Vivian Seilstad of Brainerd, MN; sister, Jeanne (Arlan) Marttila of St. Paul, MN; and sister, Julie (Jeff) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law, Andrea (Bill) Leinen; brothers-in law, Tom (Valerie) Kinney and Troy (Caronna) Kinney all of Council Bluffs; his fur-baby Honey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends. Open viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 18, 2020. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at McPherson Ave Church of Christ on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
McPherson Ave Church of Christ
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers as we remember the impact David had. I worked with David for many years in Extension in SW Iowa. I appreciated his giving attitude, his positive outlook and the connections he made with the 4-H youth, adults and families in 4-H program. He will be missed. With sympathy - Jane Hayes-Johnk
Jane Hayes-Johnk
December 22, 2020
Christopher Grala
December 19, 2020
Sincere sympathy. David was so good with the 4-H program . He helped my daughter,Denise and her cousin, Jenny putting on Rabbit Shows. Another funny time was when Daid went to get their marriage license at the court house. My husband was working in police records. Dave asked Don if he could borrow some money to pay for the license.
Sherry Myotte
December 18, 2020
You will be missed, David! Thank you for your upbeat attitude, creative flair, and helpful nature.
Sandra McKinnon, ISU Extension
December 18, 2020
Thomas Kinney
December 18, 2020
Cynthia Mendez
December 18, 2020
Great guy. He always remembered me when we ran into other at 4H Lancers Hockey games from our days working together at Westfair in the 80's and 90's.
Mike Sizer
December 18, 2020
I never had a chance to meet David in person, however, we worked closely together via email and phone at UNO. I considered him one of my best "work-friends." David clearly made it his life's mission to help others. He had a tremendous wealth of empathy and compassion for those in need. His kindness and positive outlook made him an absolute treasure for students and staff. I can imagine that he made a deep impact on many people who knew him throughout his life. David will be greatly missed.
Mindy Hunke
Coworker
December 18, 2020
Dave was well liked by 4-Hers. He was a great Extension Co- Worker. Always prepared.
LaVerne and Pam Obrecht
December 17, 2020
Murray Stewart
December 17, 2020
Lori and family am do sorry for your loss. David was a great guy. He will be greatly missed but is on towards his final reward. Love and prayers. Jennifer
Jennifer Hokanson
December 17, 2020
DNA Dave had a tremendous impact on my growth and development as a high schooler. I consider him a mentor. His teaching, presenting, and program coordination have served as a guide for my professional career. His enthusiasm for everything was contagious. Serving as a camp counselor for the 1998 Southwest Area Junior 4-H Camp was another highlight. Mostly, I love how Dave always remembered me. (I mean, how can you forget the girl who came up with "forking" as a crime?) Whenever we ran into each other, we´d spend time catching up. His exuberant love for people, their growth and development and his sincere interest - that made him one of the best people. I consider myself very fortunate to work with him & be impacted by his life. I thank God for the life of Dave Seilstad - for he certainly made mine better and brighter. My deepest condolences and prayers.
Jessica (Rohrig) OConnor
December 17, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with you all. God is wrapping his arms around him and he is singing with the angels. We have many wonderful memories that included not only Dave but the whole family. Love you all
Kerri/Scott Selix
December 17, 2020
Sympathy and prayers. Have many fond memories of David's laugh while working with him as Iowa 4-H staff. Always loved his camp and STEM sharing. Will remember his large, generous heart and kind spirit for all.
Kendra Crooks
December 17, 2020
Kerri Selix
December 17, 2020
Eryn Conyers
December 17, 2020
We are shocked and saddened by David´s passing. This is a loss shared by a much larger community than just your close friends and family. We have very fond memories of his days with Pottawattamie County Extension and 4-H and the fair. We know that your good memories will remain in your hearts always and that your faith will bring you peace. That is our prayer for you.
Rex and Vicki Grote
December 17, 2020
I woke up in the night thinking and praying for your hearts. As you weep and mourn, please know you are loved and prayed for.
Rebecca Sedlacek
December 17, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with David at AKSARBEN for several years. He was a true gentleman that thought highly of his family and those he worked with. He will be missed.
Larry Howard
December 17, 2020
Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.
Anonymous
December 16, 2020
