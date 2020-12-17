David Seilstad, 61, of Council Bluffs died unexpectedly on December 15, 2020. David was born in Park River, ND to Oris and Vivian Seilstad and grew up on a large farm in Fordville, ND. After graduating from Fordville High School, he went on to attend University of Minnesota at Crookston where he played collegiate football and basketball. He was also a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. David became a 4-H ambassador with the International Four-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) program in 1982 and taught agriculture to youth in Thailand for two years. He began working for Iowa State University Extension in West Pott. In 1987. He served the region as a youth field specialist for the next 29 years before he retired. In 1987, David met the love of his life Lorna "Lori" Kinney, and they married in 1990. They have three children: Parker, Caroline, and Emma. David was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Ella Seilstad and Stanley and Marion Infeld; his father, Oris Seilstad; and his in-laws, Lester and Lorna Kinney. He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Parker; and daughters, Caroline and Emma, all of Council Bluffs; his mother, Vivian Seilstad of Brainerd, MN; sister, Jeanne (Arlan) Marttila of St. Paul, MN; and sister, Julie (Jeff) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law, Andrea (Bill) Leinen; brothers-in law, Tom (Valerie) Kinney and Troy (Caronna) Kinney all of Council Bluffs; his fur-baby Honey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends. Open viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 18, 2020. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at McPherson Ave Church of Christ on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery.