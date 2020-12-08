David J, 'Dave' Stoller Age 75 died November 30, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. He was originally from Grand Island, NE, Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1997.
He was born March 3, 1945 and graduated from Grand Island High School. After serving in the Air Force and National Guard. He received his BS degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a Physical Education, and Health Teacher. He coached boys high school basketball, track, cross country and girls basketball. He then graduated from Peru State with a MS in Educational Administration in 1983. He always said teaching PE was the best jobs in the world. He retired from teaching after 37 yrs. He loved golf, Nebraska football and the College Baseball World Series.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Del Stoller and Helen DeHart Stoller; brother, Dale; and sister, Yvonne Webster.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 37 years; sisters, Wonda (Carl) Symanski, Della (Marv) Gittins; brother, Dan (Barb) Stoller; and children, Mike, Amy, Tim (Carli) Stoller; grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Reid, Dayne, Kaden and Tara Stoller; step-children, Rita (Doug) Mason, David Hargett and John (Casey) Hargett; step-grandchildren, Taylor Hargett, Isabelle Hargett, Ben Haas, Joel (Mandy) Haas, Colton Mason, Payton Hargett and Tyler Hargett.
Mass of Christian Burial to be Thursday, December 10th, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Church, 10815 N 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service is limited to 100 people. Internment, with Military Honors, will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
13 Entries
Sue, I just saw this about Dave. Sue I am so sorry. Please know you will be in my prayers.
Kathy Carlin
December 15, 2020
Dearest Sue and family. I just learned of Dave's passing. Without a doubt, Heaven has gained another angel. Dave was an all around good guy and Brother Knight. He told the best jokes and had an even better laugh. I am sorry that I lost touch with him a few years ago, but I thought of him often. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and we ask that God give you comfort in the knowledge that your loved one is resting with Him in Heaven.
Ray and Corina Medhus
Friend
December 14, 2020
You will be missed. Prayers to the family
Amber DeWitt
December 9, 2020
Sue and family. Sorry to hear that Dave died. He was fun to be around, especially at Husker games and lunch at the Arena. I will miss him. I thank him for his service
John Prendergast
December 9, 2020
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 8, 2020
Sue and family,
So sorry to hear of Dave's passing. Prayer for all of you!
Pamela Wilke
December 8, 2020
We were sorry to read of Dave´s passing. He was a special guy to many people. Prayers are being said for him and his family. Condolences to you Sue.
Pat and Connie Conlon
December 8, 2020
From Serviceman to Principal, you touched a lot of people's lives. Thank you for doing all you did.
Jennie H
Friend
December 7, 2020
Sorry for your (our) loss. May God’s comfort you at this time. Our love.
Scott Gordon
December 6, 2020
Always fun to be around. Will miss his prediction of Husker football greatness. Our prayers are with the family.
Steve & Jane Minikus
Family
December 6, 2020
Love you Dave. May you eat in peace. Will sure miss you