David Wimmer, age 84, passed away September 17, 2021. He was born April 5, 1937 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Knott) Wimmer in Springfield, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father, Lloyd Wimmer; mother, Elizabeth Wimmer, sisters, Nancy Falls and Eileen McCoy. David is survived by his wife, Jane Wimmer; sons, David Allen and Barb Wimmer, Steven and Sue Wimmer, Marty and Suzie Wimmer, John and Julie Wimmer; sister, Susan and Tom Eckels, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. No Services will be held.