Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Wimmer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
David Wimmer, age 84, passed away September 17, 2021. He was born April 5, 1937 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Knott) Wimmer in Springfield, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father, Lloyd Wimmer; mother, Elizabeth Wimmer, sisters, Nancy Falls and Eileen McCoy. David is survived by his wife, Jane Wimmer; sons, David Allen and Barb Wimmer, Steven and Sue Wimmer, Marty and Suzie Wimmer, John and Julie Wimmer; sister, Susan and Tom Eckels, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. No Services will be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
such a great man; wonderful neighbor. mr. wimmer was no weener, that's for sure.
Alfred Newmann
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results