Dean Johnson, 77, of Crescent, Iowa passed away June 1, 2021, at his home. Survivors include children, Kim (Terry) Rife of Mondamin, IA and Scott (Cara) Johnson of Boone, IA; 3 grand-children; and brother, Jerome Johnson of Brookings, SD. A Graveside Service is Sunday, June 6th at 2 p.m., at the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, IA.