Dean Putnam, age 78, passed away March 7, 2021. He was born January 24, 1943 to the late Dean and Maxine (Bates) Putnam in Oakland, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Joann Putnam; sister, Mary Ann Putnam. Dean is survived by his wife, Doreen Putnam; children, Dean Putnam and Richard (Kimberly) Putnam; stepson, Arthur Finley; siblings, Diane (Larry) Eakin and Carolyn Starr; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The family will direct memorials.