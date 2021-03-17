Menu
Delores Howard
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Delores Howard, age 89, passed away peacefully in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 15, 2021. She was born July 17, 1931 to William and Mabel (Christiansen) O'Doniel in Neola, IA. Delores lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa the majority of her life. Delores worked at Hy-Vee for over 30 years. Her pride and joy was her entire family. Delores loved to bake with her grandkids. The cookies never made it in the jar! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Howard and daughter Rhonda Hall. Delores is survived by her daughters Pamela (Scott) Duval, Linda (Rodney) Anderson; sons Fred "Bixby" (Sue) Howard, Mark (Renne') Howard, Douglas Howard, Brian (Cindy) Howard; sisters Norma Fricke, Ruby Strong; brother Duane (Eva) O'Doniel; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021. Inurnment will follow at the Underwood Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
19
Memorial service
1:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
19
Inurnment
Underwood Cemetery
IA
Hey Mark, so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was such a sweet lady, always smiling. I really enjoyed visiting with her at the store. Sending our sympathy to you and your family. Brian and Steph Moon.
Steph Moon
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Delores' passing. I worked many years with her at Hy-Vee and she was among my many neighbors in the west end of C.B. A great lady.
Connie Corum Johnson
March 17, 2021
I remember Delores when she worked at HyVee. I loved seeing her smiling face. She was always smiling and very helpful. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Tracy McVey
March 17, 2021
