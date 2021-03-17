Delores Howard, age 89, passed away peacefully in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 15, 2021. She was born July 17, 1931 to William and Mabel (Christiansen) O'Doniel in Neola, IA. Delores lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa the majority of her life. Delores worked at Hy-Vee for over 30 years. Her pride and joy was her entire family. Delores loved to bake with her grandkids. The cookies never made it in the jar! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Howard and daughter Rhonda Hall. Delores is survived by her daughters Pamela (Scott) Duval, Linda (Rodney) Anderson; sons Fred "Bixby" (Sue) Howard, Mark (Renne') Howard, Douglas Howard, Brian (Cindy) Howard; sisters Norma Fricke, Ruby Strong; brother Duane (Eva) O'Doniel; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021. Inurnment will follow at the Underwood Cemetery.