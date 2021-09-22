Denise Hjelle, 98, formerly of Glenwood, passed away on September 18, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Denise is survived by her children, Allan (Susan) of Elk Horn, IA, Craig (Barbara) of Cottage Grove, MN, Mark (Kristine) of Papillion, NE, Kirk of Casper, WY, and Debra (Mike Matz) of Greeley, CO along with her 8 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Glenwood Public Library. The family suggests all guests wear masks for the service and wear crazy socks in memory of Denise.