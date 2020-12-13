It breaks my heart to find out my true one best friend in this world passed away. My heart is hurting for the loss of this wonderful man. Dennis and me met in the casino were I lost a bad hand and he help me out and I came back from Cheyenne wy to repay dennis back he called me a turkey and said you didn't need to do that but also said you were the first one to ever keep your promise to make it right. That our friendship was born. I love dennis so much I'd come and see him and Anna alot and his home was always open to me dennis always treated me like family. I will never have another friend like dennis again you just can't find good people like dennis. I will forever love this man and the 15 plus years of friendship we had together as its hard to adjust to you being taken so suddenly and holding back the tears my great friend I will never forget you or let your memories go either I love you dennis until we meet again dennis. RiP

Chad nipper December 12, 2020