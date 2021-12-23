Dennis has been a great friend every since the day I met him. I stood up for Annette when they got married and we always remained friends even after Annette passed away. Dennis and Dala let me share in their marriage ceremony. You will be missed Dennis by all who's hearts you touched with your love, kindness, and always being there throughout the years! Loved arguing with you, kept the spirt alive - it was our thing! My heart is heavy but I know you are at peace! God Bless all of the family! Melanie and Valerie you will always be special to me! Our families grew up together during our youthful lives! You are in my heart forever! Ariel

Ariel Bloom Friend December 23, 2021