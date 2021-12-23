Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Blank
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Dennis E. Blank, age 73, passed away at Mercy Hospital December 21, 2021. He was born June 4, 1948 to Ervin and Esther (Kessler) Blank in Omaha, Nebraska. Dennis enjoyed bicycling, sports and helping others. He was very active in his church community and the Senior Health Center. He graduated in 1966 from Thomas Jefferson High School. He worked at Griffin Pipe for 46+ years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Annette (Rockwell) Blank; brother in-law, Stan Hall. Dennis is survived by wife, Dala Blank; daughters, Melanie Blank and Valiere (Matt) Cannon; step-daughter, Sheri Satterlee; step-son, Scott Satterlee; siblings, Robert (Chris) Blank and Charlene Hall; grandchildren, Travis, Skye, Taylor, Jacob and Nathan; 9 great-grandchildren; family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 24, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 24, 2021. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I graduated with Dennis, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Theresa ( Jones ) Boettger
School
December 24, 2021
Dennis has been a great friend every since the day I met him. I stood up for Annette when they got married and we always remained friends even after Annette passed away. Dennis and Dala let me share in their marriage ceremony. You will be missed Dennis by all who's hearts you touched with your love, kindness, and always being there throughout the years! Loved arguing with you, kept the spirt alive - it was our thing! My heart is heavy but I know you are at peace! God Bless all of the family! Melanie and Valerie you will always be special to me! Our families grew up together during our youthful lives! You are in my heart forever! Ariel
Ariel Bloom
Friend
December 23, 2021
We are very sorry to read of Dennis' passing. Our sincere consolences go out to his family. Darrell worked with Dennis at Griffin Pipe for over 40 years. We also had some fun times with Dennis and Annette. May he rest in peace. Darrell and Deanne Herweg
Darrell and Deanne Herweg
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results