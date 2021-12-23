Dennis E. Blank, age 73, passed away at Mercy Hospital December 21, 2021. He was born June 4, 1948 to Ervin and Esther (Kessler) Blank in Omaha, Nebraska. Dennis enjoyed bicycling, sports and helping others. He was very active in his church community and the Senior Health Center. He graduated in 1966 from Thomas Jefferson High School. He worked at Griffin Pipe for 46+ years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Annette (Rockwell) Blank; brother in-law, Stan Hall. Dennis is survived by wife, Dala Blank; daughters, Melanie Blank and Valiere (Matt) Cannon; step-daughter, Sheri Satterlee; step-son, Scott Satterlee; siblings, Robert (Chris) Blank and Charlene Hall; grandchildren, Travis, Skye, Taylor, Jacob and Nathan; 9 great-grandchildren; family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 24, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 24, 2021. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 23, 2021.