Dennis Edward Larsen, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Birmingham, Ala. He was born on March 29, 1941 in Council Bluffs, to Lloyd and Irene (Johnson) Larsen. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1959. While living in Omaha, Dennis met the love of his life, Jeanette (Holtorf), and they were married on Halloween in 1964. After they married, Dennis served in the Army from 1965 to 1969. He had a successful 35-year railroad and trucking career, which moved them around the Midwest, and eventually to Birmingham where he retired from the BNSF. Both Dennis and Jeanette were avid golfers and loved to entertain family and friends. Dennis was known as an excellent cook, baker and grill master, and he never followed a recipe. This time of year, Dennis loved nothing more than playing Santa. He was a kind and generous person who loved to make others smile through his cooking, humor, and love of life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanette (2015); his parents; and brother, Larry Larsen. He is survived by five nieces and four nephews; along with many other loving family and friends. The last several months of his care would not have been possible without his tremendous caregivers. Dennis and his family are forever grateful for the kind, compassionate and loving care they provided. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church (7340 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, AL 35242), followed by an Inurnment at the Church's Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the North Shelby Fire District (mail to 4617 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL 35242 and please note it is in memorial for Dennis E. Larsen).