The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Find an Obituary
Dennis Jeppesen
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Dennis William Jeppesen, age 76, passed away at CHI Health Mercy Hospital December 21, 2021. He was born October 9, 1945 to Donald and Evelyn Jeppesen in Bloomington, IL. He was raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from TJ in 1963. Graduated from Dana College in 1967. He enlisted in the Navy and served during the Vietnam conflict serving on two aircraft carriers - discharged in 1972 as a Lieutenant. He worked for the City of Council Bluffs as a Chemist from 1973 to 2009. Dennis was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker. In his later years, he made Diamond Willow canes and walking sticks. He was baptized and confirmed member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Dennis and Carol were united in marriage on July 23, 1977. He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Bill; sister, Karen. Dennis is survived by wife, Carol Jeppesen; son, Brian Jeppesen of Harrisburg, PA; siblings, Carol (Steve) Dasseos of Pella, IA, John (Barb) Jeppesen of Omaha, NE; uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on December 23, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on December 23, 2021. Inurnment will be held Friday, December 24, 2021 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, we are sorry for your loss, and will pray for God's comforting hand on you and all of the family as you grieve.
Craig and Annette Kruse
December 22, 2021
