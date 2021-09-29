Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Toman
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Dennis Toman, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2021. He was born April 5, 1951 to Leo and Julia (Anderson) Toman in Council Bluffs, IA. Dennis retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years. He attended Iowa Western Community College. Dennis joined the National Guard in 1971 and served until 1977. He enjoyed his farm, gardening, listening to music and riding Motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Luke Sulley; niece, Kimberly Toman. Dennis is survived by children, Jake Toman, Jesse Toman and Ricky (Jamie) Grego Jr.; sisters; Cheryl (Bob) Sellers and Jeri Toman; step-mother, Joyce Shea; aunts, Jenny Knott and Mary Lou Redmond; special friend, Cindy Grego; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021. Funeral Service will be held Saturday October 2, at 10 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was saddened to open the paper the other morning and read of Denny's passing. We played softball and basketball together and even went on some double dates. Denny was the kind of guy you could count on. RIP old buddy. Bill Andersen
Paul W Andersen
October 2, 2021
Sorry to hear about Denny. He was a great guy. He would always make me laugh. May he Rest In Peace
Julie Heffernan
September 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Denny was a real prince of a guy. He will be missed.
Denny Bliss
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results