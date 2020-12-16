Diane E. Buffington, age 73, passed away December 14, 2020. She was born in Red Oak, Iowa, on March 4, 1947, to the late Eugene and Beatrice (Springer) Buffington. Diane graduated from Treynor High School with the class of 1964. She worked for many years at Union Pacific Railroad and retired from McGrath North Law Firm. Diane was proud of her 24 years of being a kidney transplant survivor. Diane is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Taylor; grandchildren, Nick and Becky Taylor and Jake Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Beverley and Chuck Zuch; great grandson, Henry Taylor; nieces and nephews, Brent and Alison Zuch, Michelle and Bob Benes, Tab and Cynthia Zuch; best friend, Elizabeth Leitz and her family. Visitation is 5 to 7 pm, on Thursday December 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funerals service is 10 am, on Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in the Silver City Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.