Diane Coulston
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Diane J. "Jeanie" Coulston, age 66, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away suddenly at her home on March 23, 2021. Jeanie was born June 19, 1954, in Council Bluffs to Howard and Alice (Hansen) Sorensen. She graduated from Underwood, Iowa High School in 1972. Jeanie worked for the State of Iowa Department of Transportation for many years. She was a member of Underwood Lutheran Church. Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, Howard Sorensen. She is survived by her daughter, Monica (Daniel) Barron; son, Michael Coulston all of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren; mother, Alice Sorensen; brother, Jon (Kim) Sorensen all of Underwood; sisters, Jolene Alexander of Richmond, Virginia, Jayne Sorensen of Avoca, Iowa; nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date with burial of ashes in Fisher Cemetery, Underwood. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
My deepest sympathy to Alice, and Jon and to Jeanie's son Mike. And of course the rest of her family as well. So sorry to hear of your loss.
Peggy Tribble
March 25, 2021
