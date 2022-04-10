Dianne Mae Frieze, age 71 years. Dianne was born March 30, 1950, to the late Bert and Betty Neumann in Council Bluffs. She passed away March 28, 2022, in Council Bluffs. Dianne graduated in 1969 from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was the catalog manager for Baum Iron Hydraulics for 30 plus years and retired in 2015. Dianne is preceded in death along with parents; daughter, Terresa linn Frieze; brother, Darin Jon Neumann. She is survived by children, Dawn Pemberton, Kevin Frieze, Terilla Allen, Richelle Snow; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, David (Gail) Neumann; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Memorial service Friday 11 a.m., April 15, 2022, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery.