Donald J. Dalton of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away June 12, 2021 at home with his family around him. Don was born January 26, 1942 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Donald R. Dalton and Betty (Betts) Dalton. On September 14, 1962 Don married Sherry (Nesbitt) Dalton of COuncil Bluffs, Iowa. where they lived the rest of their lives. They were blessed with two children Tammy and Donny. Don retired from the UPRR where he was a painter for 29 1/2 years. In addition to his parents Don was preceded in death by daughter Tammy Simmons and brother Charles (Pete) Dalton. He is survived by his wife Sherry of 57 years and son Donny J Dalton Jr.; grandchildren David, Mandy, Jennifer, and Alexis; great grandchildren Avery, Blake, Ashlyn, and Olivia; and many nieces and nephews.