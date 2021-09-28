Menu
Donald Duffy
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Donald L. Duffy, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 27, 2021. Don was born in Tama, Iowa on July 3, 1935. He graduated from Tama High School with the Class of 1953, before enlisting in the US Army, and served 2 years in Korea. He then worked for the postal department of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad. Don met his Love, Doreen while working as a mail clerk on the Omaha to Chicago run, and they were married February 10, 1962. He retired from the Omaha Post Office after 36 years. Don was a charter member of the Lewis Township Volunteer Fire Department, a Township Trustee and a Director of the AARP volunteer tax service. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doreen (Franke); sons, Daniel (Amy) and Duane (Nancy) of Council Bluffs and daughter, Donnell (Brian) Wiskus of Ankeny; grandchildren, Jared (Katie) Murray, Sara Murray, Brandon (Brigitte) Duffy, Colin Duffy, Becca (Tyler) Bourrette and Katie Duffy; great-granddaughter, Chloe. Also Nathan, Wade, Jake and Gracelyn Taylor; brothers, Norman, Bill (Shirley), Paul (Noel), Joe (Felicia), Larry, Maureen (Bob) and Alice (Tom). Don was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Ina Duffy; sister, Delores; sisters-in-law, Dolly and Jan; and a niece, Erin. The family would like to thank Hillcrest Hospice Care for their help in making Don's last days as comfortable as possible. Memorials suggested to go to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial Service Thursday, September 30, 2021 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Dr., Council Bluffs, Iowa. Inurnment will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave, Council Bluffs, IA.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Dr., Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
SO very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jenny Kerns Brooks
Other
September 28, 2021
Doreen & Family, I am so sorry I will not be able to get back in town for the service. You guys were great neighbors and Doreen you are a special angel taking care of him. Special thoughts and prayers sent your way.
Alice Sundrup
September 28, 2021
