Donald Edward Fischer, age 88, of Neola, IA., passed away peacefully following a short illness on March 10, 2021. Don was born November 19, 1932, on the family farm outside Neola. He was the seventh of nine children, of Christian and Anastasia (Ryan) Fischer. Don was a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Neola, and was awarded the Basketball Player of the Year. Don went on to serve his country in the US Army from 1954-1956, and after his military service, he began his work career as a printer for the Army Corp of Engineers in Omaha, NE., retiring as the head printer in 1987. Don married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Alfers, on November 7, 1953, and to this union six children were born. Don was a lifelong resident of Neola and was very involved in the community. He served on the Neola City Council for twelve years, and then went on to serve as Mayor of Neola for two terms. Don was the manager /coach for the Neola Lookouts, Neola's men's baseball team in the 1970's, and was also very active in Neola's annual Hoo Doo Day celebration. He had the honor to be the Grand Marshall in 2008. Don was also involved for many years with the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He was also a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to his parents, Christian and Anastasia Fischer, Don was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lucille; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Frank Simon; brothers, Frank, Robert, and Fr. Eugene Fischer; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jean Fischer; brother-in-law, Robert Masker; sister-in-law, Louise Alfers. Don is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 67 years; children, Denise Sprinkel, and Don Fischer Jr., of Council Bluffs, Sue (Lynn) Stenlund, of McClelland, Sheri Wohlers, of Logan, Ron (Debbie) Fischer, of Bellevue, Stacy (Kris) Atha, of Oskaloosa; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary C. Schnitker; brother, Harold (Hiroko) Fischer; sister-in-law, Betty Masker; brothers-in-law, Jack (Marilyn) Alfers, Bernard (Karen) Alfers; many other family members and life long friends. Visitation Monday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., with the praying of the rosary at 4:30 p.m. Funeral mass Tuesday 11 a.m., all at St. Patrick Church, Neola. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made be made to St. Patrick's Church or the Neola Fire and Rescue.