Donald Dean Flynn, age 86 was born November 12, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born to the late Chester and Hazel (Livengood) Flynn. A lifelong resident of Council Bluffs he was married to his love Patricia (Dunow) Flynn on August 23, 1956. Donald joined the Navy after High School where he was on the ship, USS Knudson. After being discharged from the Navy Donald started working at the Chicago North-western Railroad where he worked for 37 years and retired as a Special Claims Agent. Don was a member and Elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church and also belonged to Excelsior Lodge 259 where he was a Mason. He enjoyed watching western movies, duck hunting, square dancing, camping, traveling and golfing with his friends and family. Don was an active volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Donald is survived by his children, Sherry (Donald) Pavelka, Michael Flynn and Joni (Tony) Allmon. Donald had three grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) McSorley, Donald (Summer) McSorley and Bryan (Lindsey) McSorley. He had five great grandchildren, Ryker McSorley, Jack McSorley, Charlotte McSorley, Jameson McSorley and Conor Richards. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Walter Doiel. Visitation will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow interment at The Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to the Bethany Presbyterian Church.