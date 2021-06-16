Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Flynn
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Donald Dean Flynn, age 86 was born November 12, 1934, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born to the late Chester and Hazel (Livengood) Flynn. A lifelong resident of Council Bluffs he was married to his love Patricia (Dunow) Flynn on August 23, 1956. Donald joined the Navy after High School where he was on the ship, USS Knudson. After being discharged from the Navy Donald started working at the Chicago North-western Railroad where he worked for 37 years and retired as a Special Claims Agent. Don was a member and Elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church and also belonged to Excelsior Lodge 259 where he was a Mason. He enjoyed watching western movies, duck hunting, square dancing, camping, traveling and golfing with his friends and family. Don was an active volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Donald is survived by his children, Sherry (Donald) Pavelka, Michael Flynn and Joni (Tony) Allmon. Donald had three grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) McSorley, Donald (Summer) McSorley and Bryan (Lindsey) McSorley. He had five great grandchildren, Ryker McSorley, Jack McSorley, Charlotte McSorley, Jameson McSorley and Conor Richards. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Walter Doiel. Visitation will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow interment at The Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to the Bethany Presbyterian Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Don and Pat have been close friends of mine for many years. So sorry to read of his passing. May God be holding him close in his arms in all eternity. RIP Don.
Shirley Nadine Jones Bradford
Friend
June 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories of your Dad. I am sure Joni and I drove him crazy running from your house to my grandparents. Hugs and Prayers to all of you.
Shelly Hansen
Other
June 18, 2021
Pat and family,I'm so sorry for you all. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jenny Kerns Brooks
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sherry, Joni and family we are so sorry to hear of the passing of Don. Sending our thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Patty & Tony Siraco
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results