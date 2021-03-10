Donald R. Friedrichsen, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 7, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Don was born May 27, 1928 in Kiron, Iowa to the late Marvin H. and Rita (Banfield) Friedrichsen. He graduated from Kiron High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Weiss during WWII. Don married Ruth Leuschen on July 16, 1949 in Westphalia, Iowa. They were blessed with four children, Donna, Greg, Kent and Joan. Don worked at Griffin Pipe for 26 years retiring as maintenance supervisor in 1986. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he was an usher and greeter; 74 year member of the American Legion Post #2 serving as Chaplain and member of the Honor Guard. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Friedrichsen in 2015; son, Greg Friedrichsen in 2015; sister, Betty (Ralph) Viola; in-laws, Ann (Pete) Wilwerding, Joe (Irene) Leuschen, Norma (Francis) Schmitz, and Roman (Sally) Leuschen. Don is survived by his children, Donna (Dr. James) Kalar, Kent Friedrichsen, Joan Friedrichsen; 5 grandchildren, Diane (Nick) Steinke, Jeff (Sara) Kalar, Jodie (Brian) Cady, Jayne (Mark) Applegate, Julianne (Casey) Moran, 8 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Marianne Friedrichsen; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private family mass will be held. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Albert Schools, St. Peter's for Masses or Mass for the Shut-Ins, 2222 No. 111th St., Omaha, NE 68164.