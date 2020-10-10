Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald G. "Big Don" Rhoten
Donald G. "Big Don" Rhoten, Sr. of Council Bluffs passed away October 6, 2020. Don was born October 4, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late John T and Myrtle (Petersen) Rhoten. On July 23, 1962 Don married the love of his life Sandra L. "Sandy" Matthai. Don enlisted in the US Army Feb 28, 1963. After basic training Don was stationed in Fort Bliss, TX where they lived until he was deployed to Korea. Upon his return to the States they moved back to Council Bluffs, where they lived the rest of their lives. They were blessed with two children, Donnie and Jodi. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. (Matthai) Rhoten; siblings, Francis Pebly (Ernie), Grace Miller (Dub), Irvin "Chick" Rhoten(Mary), Shirley Heide, Fred Rhoten. Don is survived by his children, son, Donald G. "Donnie" Rhoten, Jr. (Sandy), daughter, Jodi Spence (Greg); grandchildren, Donald, Samantha, Brandon, Lydia, Magnus; great-grandchildren; Emmitt, Wyett, Aubree, Ameer; brother, John Rhoten; sister, Jackie Porter(Bill); many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:30 to 1 p.m., with Memorial service directly following at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.