Donald D. Graves, age 68 of Council Bluffs passed away on May 21, 2021 at his residence. Don was born on August 23, 1952 in Council Bluffs to the late Wilbur and Vearl (Pruett) Graves. Don was a self employed Caretaker. Don is survived by 2 sisters, Amy and Joe Scurlock of Onawa, Iowa; Nella and Terry Scurlock of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 to 7p.m., at Cutler- O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Avenue. Burial of Cremated Remains at Crescent Cemetery. Memorials to Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church.