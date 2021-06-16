Menu
Donald Graves
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Donald D. Graves, age 68 of Council Bluffs passed away on May 21, 2021 at his residence. Don was born on August 23, 1952 in Council Bluffs to the late Wilbur and Vearl (Pruett) Graves. Don was a self employed Caretaker. Don is survived by 2 sisters, Amy and Joe Scurlock of Onawa, Iowa; Nella and Terry Scurlock of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 to 7p.m., at Cutler- O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Avenue. Burial of Cremated Remains at Crescent Cemetery. Memorials to Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church
3304 4th Avenue, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sad to hear of your loss. I worked with Donnie at Omaha Standard in the cylinder shop. We had some great times with our boss Gary Grsybill & other coworkers. I would see Donnie periodically at Jonseys & we would talk of the things we did at work. My sympathy to his family.
Becky Smith
Work
June 18, 2021
