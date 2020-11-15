Donald L. "Spook" Schnackenberg, age 80, lost his battle with COVID on November 12, 2020. He was born to the late Herman and Verna (Rhoades) Schnackenberg in Boise, Idaho, on June 10, 1940. Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired a boilermaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Gathers; and siblings, Edith Haugstead, Betty Schnackenberg, and John Schnackenberg. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jan Schnackenberg; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Karen Schnackenberg, and David and Rebecca Schnackenberg; sister, Carol Gilardin; grandchildren, Rubin Gathers (Rachel), and Hannah Gathers; nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time.