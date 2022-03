Donald V. Nielsen, age 91, of Avoca, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Avoca Specialty Care facility. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Visitation will be held the night before from 5 to 7 p.m., with family present at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.