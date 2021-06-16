Donald Dean Silvius, 84. Don was born in Cameron, MO to Ruth and Woodson Silvius on August 18, 1936. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1954 later attending Missouri University. Don was united in marriage to Anneta (Sallee) on February 14, 1960. He passed away on June 13, 2021 at Brookstone Village in Omaha, NE. After retirement in 1991, he and his wife of 61 years enjoyed RVing through the U.S. spending most winters in Arizona. Where they enjoyed golfing, hiking, and adventures with many friends who became a second family. Don was a great father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed anything connected to sports and attending the sporting and music events of his grandchildren. Don was superintendent of Pillsbury and subsequently Conagra grain elevator in Council Bluffs for 35 years. He enjoyed the daily interactions with customers and considered them his friends. He served on the Board of the Area Education Agency 13 for several years and held positions in service clubs over the years. He was a member of the Methodist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons Doug (Janice) Silvius of Overland Park, KS, Ron (Shannon) Silvius of Glenwood, IA and Phil Silvius of Nebraska City, NE. 6 grandchildren (of which he was extremely proud) and 3 lively great grandsons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory are suggested to your favorite charity
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 16, 2021.