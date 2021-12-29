Menu
Donald Thacker
Donald L. Thacker age 77, passed away December 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs. Donnie was born in Council Bluffs on December 23rd 1944 to the late Ira and Berniece (Kadereit) Thacker and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High in 1965. He worked for Con Agra and Tip Top and is a member of faith Lutheran Church. His hobbies include golfing, Nascar and classic cars. Donnie is preceded by his parents and sister Lorraine Brion. Survivors include his siblings, Linda Hunter, Debra Sorensen, Cathy Scarborough, Patricia (Dale) Carter, Dennis Thacker, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., all at funeral home. Donnie will be laid to rest next to his parents at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Donnie's passing. Sending prayers and our deepest condolences to all the family.
Delbert and Sue Epperson
Delbert and Sue Epperson
December 30, 2021
To my brother, you were the best brother anyone could ever have. I will always, always love you. I will miss you deeply now you´re with mom and dad and sister. Rest In Peace Donnie.
Patty carter
Patty carter
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry
Mary Anne Way Doner
Other
December 29, 2021
