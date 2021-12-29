Donald L. Thacker age 77, passed away December 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs. Donnie was born in Council Bluffs on December 23rd 1944 to the late Ira and Berniece (Kadereit) Thacker and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High in 1965. He worked for Con Agra and Tip Top and is a member of faith Lutheran Church. His hobbies include golfing, Nascar and classic cars. Donnie is preceded by his parents and sister Lorraine Brion. Survivors include his siblings, Linda Hunter, Debra Sorensen, Cathy Scarborough, Patricia (Dale) Carter, Dennis Thacker, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., all at funeral home. Donnie will be laid to rest next to his parents at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 29, 2021.