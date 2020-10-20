Donna Jean Eslick, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle, Iowa. Donna is survived by her daughters: Sue Abbe of Elk Point, SD, Lori (Mark) Preston of Treynor, IA, Mary (Brett) Groves of Greenfield, IA, and Michelle Burton of Atlantic; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Open visitation will be held from 12. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 21nd at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 22nd from 10 a.m., until the time of the service at the Roland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 20, 2020.