Donna Jean Handke (Lidgett) Gillett, age 86, passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born in Minden, IA on July 20, 1934 to the late Adolph and Ruth (Young) Handke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Gillett; brothers, Lloyd Handke, Adolph Handke Jr. (Mick), and Harold Handke; daughter, Cathy Jo George; and sons, David William Lidgett, and Robert Roy Lidgett. Donna is survived by her children, Daniel (Cindy) Lidgett, Kim (Tommy) McMahon, and Karen (Tim) Camp; daughter-in-law, Lori Shaffer; sister, Rosalie Howell and her good friend, Roger Kuhn; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchil dren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.