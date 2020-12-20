Menu
Donna Jean Handke (Lidgett) Gillett
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Donna Jean Handke (Lidgett) Gillett, age 86, passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born in Minden, IA on July 20, 1934 to the late Adolph and Ruth (Young) Handke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Gillett; brothers, Lloyd Handke, Adolph Handke Jr. (Mick), and Harold Handke; daughter, Cathy Jo George; and sons, David William Lidgett, and Robert Roy Lidgett. Donna is survived by her children, Daniel (Cindy) Lidgett, Kim (Tommy) McMahon, and Karen (Tim) Camp; daughter-in-law, Lori Shaffer; sister, Rosalie Howell and her good friend, Roger Kuhn; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchil dren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Bluffs, IA
I just heard last night. I'm so sorry for your loss and I hope you all find peace.
Gretchen (Kolhof) Arrick
December 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending our prayers and deepest sympathies. Your mother was always so nice. I knew her many years ago when I was friends with Dave and Robbie.
Richard and Deb McKern
December 20, 2020
