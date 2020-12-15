Donna Marie Knutson, age 89, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, McCook, Nebraska and Norcatur, Kansas, passed away December 12, 2020 in Bellevue, Nebraska. Donna was born January 14, 1931 in Jennings, Kansas to the late Lewis and Ruby (Schrock) Montgomery. She married Dean Knutson on August 2, 1952. They were blessed with three sons, David of Omaha, Dennis and wife Jamie of Council Bluffs, Dewaine and wife Denise of Palmyra, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren, Jade (Stephen), Drew, Sarah, Kelsey (Matthew), Derek, Jacob, Dustin and Vanessa; 2 great grandchildren, Scarlett and Silas; sisters-in-law, Anita Montgomery of Oberlin, Kansas, Mary Knutson of Denver, Colorado, Mavis (Darrell) Murphy of Grants Pass, Oregon, Arlene Knutson of Denver, Colorado; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dean in 2010 and her brother, Robert D. Montgomery. Donna will be laid to rest in the Norcatur, Kansas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norcatur, Kansas Citizens Alliance c/o E. Sue Hillebrand, 6320 HWY 36, Norton, KS 67654.