Donna Kathleen Larson (Vanderziel), age 90, passed away in Fountain Hills, AZ, on February 24, 2021. She was born on December 24, 1930, to Henry and Lelia Vanderziel in Council Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenneth, her spouse, John Larson, her two children, Scott Larson (Margaret), and Kathleen O'Brien (Gerald), and her second husband, Frank Moran. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and lived there for many years. Donna lived in many other states during her lifetime, Illinois, Minnesota, California, Texas and Arizona and loved to travel to the Netherlands to visit her Father's birthplace. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Joshua O'Brien (Laura), Kaitlin Cassels (Brian), Matthew Larson, Carrie Neuner (Burton), and Julia Dolan (Brendan), and 4 great-grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful, Christian woman who will be missed by her family and the many friends she made over the years. Contributions in memory of Donna can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Private services will be held later at Forest Park at The Woodlands, Texas.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Ginny Charles
April 5, 2021
Ginny Charles
April 5, 2021
To Donna's loving nieces and grandkids, I'm so sorry for your loss. Donna was an amazing woman. I loved growing up with her as our across-the-street neighbor back in Council Bluffs. Donna was the 'cool mom' on the block who always had fun ideas. Kathi and Scott were the same ages as me and my sister so the families spent a lot of time together.
One Christmas Donna suggested we all go caroling around the neighborhood. A picture is posted below. Back row is Mom, Donna, neighbors Bob and Marge, Dad, and John. Front row is me, Kathi, my sister Sue, and Scott.
Donna also knew how to find the best restaurants; we had such fun going out with them through the years. I've posted another picture my dad took of the same group going out to dinner one day, long ago.
Ginny Charles
April 5, 2021
Donna was my best friend and I miss her so much. We go way back to when our youngest girls started 1st grade. It's really amazing how the Good Lord works, putting us there together on Happy Hollow to become lifelong friends. We've stayed in touch ever since, and have had so many fun visits. It was great to have someone to share fond memories with, to console each other about life's many sorrows, and to encourage each other when there were challenges to face.
Mary Charles
April 5, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the family. I remember when Donna visited my family George Vander Ziel on the farm in Minnesota. I had corresponded with her a few times in the last year. Hope some day to meet members of your family. Attaching a picture of my family. Greta Vander Ziel deWolf