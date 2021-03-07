Donna Kathleen Larson (Vanderziel), age 90, passed away in Fountain Hills, AZ, on February 24, 2021. She was born on December 24, 1930, to Henry and Lelia Vanderziel in Council Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenneth, her spouse, John Larson, her two children, Scott Larson (Margaret), and Kathleen O'Brien (Gerald), and her second husband, Frank Moran. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and lived there for many years. Donna lived in many other states during her lifetime, Illinois, Minnesota, California, Texas and Arizona and loved to travel to the Netherlands to visit her Father's birthplace. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Joshua O'Brien (Laura), Kaitlin Cassels (Brian), Matthew Larson, Carrie Neuner (Burton), and Julia Dolan (Brendan), and 4 great-grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful, Christian woman who will be missed by her family and the many friends she made over the years. Contributions in memory of Donna can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Private services will be held later at Forest Park at The Woodlands, Texas.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 7, 2021.