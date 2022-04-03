Donna Jean Stageman age 95, longtime Neola resident, passed away March 25th 2022 at her home at Bethany Heights. Donna was born in Neola, IA., to the late Frank R. and Rowena (Talty) Ring on November 23, 1926. She was united in marriage to Mark Stageman on May 29, 1946. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark in 2004, son Dennis and wife Carol, siblings, brothers Dick and Albert Ring, sisters Clare Delanty and Linda Ring. Donna is survived by daughter Jeannie (Jerry) Kulczewski, St. Clair, Michigan, sons Mark III (Kathy) Stageman Council Bluffs, Bill "Beetle" Debbie Stageman, Steve "Gus" Stageman all Omaha, 10 grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren, sisters Theresa Taylor, Martha (Bernard) Denning, Jeanette (Harry) Long, Frankie Tiarks, brothers Andy (SaraLee) Ring, Ronnie (Judy) Ring, Ben (Callie) Ring, nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Patrick Church, Neola, IA.