Dorcas E. Gibson, age 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away October 18, 2020. She was born September 25, 1942, in Glenwood, Iowa, to the late Benjamin and Gladys (Gardner) Miller. Dorcas was the ninth of eleven children. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln high school. On June 1, 1974, she married James Gibson, and together they raised a son, James Gibson, Jr. In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Robert, Bruce and Samuel, and sister, Beth. Dorcas is survived by her son, James Gibson, Jr., grandchildren, Dustin, Jake, Jane and James; sisters, Zola Shipman, and Lois Ellis; brothers, Wendell, Herbert, Joel, and Harvey, and many nieces and nephews. She also was part of a church family at Emanuel Church of the Nazarene. Visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 23, with a memorial service being held at 11 a.m., at Emanuel Church of the Nazarene.