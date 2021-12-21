Doris Elaine (Bertelsen) Grote, born July 13, 1929, in Underwood, Iowa to the late Willie M. and Lillian M. (Larsen) Christoffersen. She attended grade school at Hazel Dell #1, and graduated from Underwood High School in 1947. She was married to Kenneth O. Bertelsen July 9, 1950. To this union Gail (Mack), Susan, Lynn, and Kirsten were born. After graduating, she worked as a cashier at Safeway Grocery Store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Later she worked for Orville L. Ward Insurance Agency in Underwood as a secretary. She had a Daycare in her home for 15 years, taking care of many dear children. Later, she worked for Rasmussen Heating and Cooling for 10 years as an invoice clerk. She was an organist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Neola, Iowa (Boomer) for a number of years and sang in the choir. Later she was an organist at Underwood Lutheran Church for many years, sang in the choir, was on the church council, and the Operations Committee, and was church secretary for 17 years. While her children were growing up, she spent many hours sewing clothing for them, and went on to making many quilts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lillian Christoffersen; former husbands, Kenneth Bertelsen and Herbert Grote; son, Lynn Bertelsen; brother, Glen Christoffersen. Doris is survived by children, Gail (Mack) Bertelsen, Susan (Gerry) Schmidt, Kirsten Botello, daughter-in-law, Sheila Bertelsen; brother, Paul (Leana) Christoffersen; sisters-in-law, Judy (Bob) Pingel, Mary (Jim) Griffin; grandchildren, Stephanie Bertelsen, Melissa (John) Minshall, Hanna Schmidt, Lezli (Terin) Griffen, Veronica Bertelsen, Gina Bertelsen, Meagan Botello, Hailey Botello; great-grandchildren, Rachael Larson, Edwin Rager, Joseph Bertelsen, Mieren Minshall, Cohen and Ellynn Griffen; dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral home. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family who will direct them to Underwood Lutheran Church or "Hearts United for Animals" (A No-kill place for animals).