Doris Mauer
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Doris M. Mauer, Age 93 years Doris was born June 30, 1927, to the late Floyd and Mary (Robertson) Shaul in Omaha. Passed away May 29, 2021 at the Northcrest Living Center. Doris' loves were her family, reading, crossword puzzles, her court tv shows, visits, and phone calls. Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Thomas; brothers, Marvin, Robert, Floyd and William Shaul. Survived by children, Sharon (Ed) Freuck, James W. (Donna) Mauer, Kathy (Jeff) Killpack, Carolyn Mauer; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; brother, Don (Patty) Shaul; sisters, Jean Guyett, Donna (George) Grimes; sister-in-law, Lois Shaul; numerous nieces and nephews. Service Friday 11 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation starting at 10 a.m., at the Chapel. Internment Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Northcrest Living Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.
IA
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
