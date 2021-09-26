Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Fox
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Dorothy Ann Fox, passed away September 20, 2021, at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs. Dorothy was born January 27, 1935, to the late John and Maggie (Kowalski) Mazankowski in Litchfield, NE. Born and raised on the family farm, she attended Litchfield High School graduating with the class of 1951. On July 24, 1956, she was united in marriage with Jerome Fox. They made their home in Kearney Nebraska for many years until moving to Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1973. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother to their 3 children Cindy, Tom, and John. She was a loving homemaker and especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren. Dorothy always looked forward to trips back to Nebraska to visit family and friends, and she loved dancing to polka music at the many Mazankowski family gatherings through the years. She worked in the cosmetic department at Osco Drug retiring as a supervisor after 24 years. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by seven sisters; two brothers; and two siblings at birth. Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 65 years Jerome, and daughter Cindy Fox, both of Council Bluffs; sons, Tom (Marie), of Harlan, IA., and John (Kim), of Hamilton, Il; 5 grandchildren, Sara (Ashleigh), Steven, Cole, Will, and Megan; sister Marietta Perlinger, of Grant, NE.; nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Patrick Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to Jerome, Tom and John and family, may she rest in the arms of our Savior.
Larry Hubbard
September 26, 2021
Dorothy got had lots of cox in her lifetime (many children) Wonderful lady to work with.
alfred newmann
Work
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results