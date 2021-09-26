Dorothy Ann Fox, passed away September 20, 2021, at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs. Dorothy was born January 27, 1935, to the late John and Maggie (Kowalski) Mazankowski in Litchfield, NE. Born and raised on the family farm, she attended Litchfield High School graduating with the class of 1951. On July 24, 1956, she was united in marriage with Jerome Fox. They made their home in Kearney Nebraska for many years until moving to Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1973. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother to their 3 children Cindy, Tom, and John. She was a loving homemaker and especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren. Dorothy always looked forward to trips back to Nebraska to visit family and friends, and she loved dancing to polka music at the many Mazankowski family gatherings through the years. She worked in the cosmetic department at Osco Drug retiring as a supervisor after 24 years. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by seven sisters; two brothers; and two siblings at birth. Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 65 years Jerome, and daughter Cindy Fox, both of Council Bluffs; sons, Tom (Marie), of Harlan, IA., and John (Kim), of Hamilton, Il; 5 grandchildren, Sara (Ashleigh), Steven, Cole, Will, and Megan; sister Marietta Perlinger, of Grant, NE.; nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Patrick Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.